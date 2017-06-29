Derry principal retires after 37 years in 'most rewarding job in the world'

After 37 years service in schools across Derry, Catrina McFeely, principal of St. Paul's Primary School, Slievemore, has this week, stepped back from the blackboard, as she retires from "the most rewarding job in the world." And Mrs. McFeely said she felt privileged to have taught over 1,000 pupils during her years in the teaching profession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Derry Today.