Comesa steps up fight against money laundering

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen collaboration in combating money laundering and terrorist financing. 10 out 18 countries in ESAAMLG are Comesa members with six of them covered by the Regional Maritime Security Programme .

Chicago, IL

