.com | Zambia opposition leader moved to maximum security jail

Lusaka - Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, facing treason charges, said on Friday he had been moved from a prison in the capital Lusaka to a maximum security jail in a small town. Hichilema was arrested in April for allegedly failing to give way to President Edgar Lungu's motorcade and has so far been held in detention for two months.
