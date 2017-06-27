.com | 'I'm still in good spirits,' says jailed Zambian opposition leader Hichilema

Lusaka Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who was arrested after failing to give right of way to President Edgar Lungu's convoy says he is in "good spirits", despite being kept in custody at a high security prison. Writing on his Facebook page , Hichilema said: "We would like to assure you that we are alive and still in good spirits, despite numerous measures aimed at killing our spirit."

