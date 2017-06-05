China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese h...

China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese held for illegal mining

Wednesday Jun 7

Dozens of Chinese nationals who had been held for illegal mining in Zambia have departed the African country to return home, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. China had complained that Zambia provided no strong evidence of crimes committed by the 31 arrested in the copperbelt town of Chingola, including a pregnant woman and two victims of malaria.

Chicago, IL

