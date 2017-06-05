Chemsols to support rally drivers

Rally drivers competing in the 2WD car category have been boosted by support from Chemsols Paints Company. Drivers Ismail Ortega, Fred Ssenkumba, WOI Ismail Lule, Gilberto Balondemu and Sadati Negomba were on Friday assured of support from the paints company by the director Charles Okadia at a function held in Kampala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.