Chemsols to support rally drivers

Chemsols to support rally drivers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: New Vision

Rally drivers competing in the 2WD car category have been boosted by support from Chemsols Paints Company. Drivers Ismail Ortega, Fred Ssenkumba, WOI Ismail Lule, Gilberto Balondemu and Sadati Negomba were on Friday assured of support from the paints company by the director Charles Okadia at a function held in Kampala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC