BMR raises A 0.35m as Kabwe plant construction progresses

BMR Group announced on Friday that Peterhouse Corporate Finance had raised A 0.35m - before expenses - by way of a placing of 9,333,333 new ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the company, at 3.75p per share. The AIM-traded firm also gave a general update, reporting that civil construction works for the Kabwe plant remained on track, with construction scheduled to complete in the fourth quarter of 2017, ahead of the start of commissioning by the end of the year, subject to equipment suppliers meeting their delivery schedules.

