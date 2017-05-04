Zambian president calls for increased...

Zambian president calls for increased inter-regional cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday called for increased inter-regional collaboration for Africa to have a successful free trading arrangement. Lungu said during a World Economic Forum panel discussion on "Fast-tracking Economic Unification" in Durban, South Africa, that a well-coordinated mechanism was required to ensure the success of the continent's free trading area arrangement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC