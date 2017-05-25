Zambia: South African Opposition Leader Maimane to Attend Hichilema Trial
Tomorrow, Friday 26 May 2017, Democratic Alliance Leader, Mmusi Maimane, will attend the treason trial of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the detained President of Zambia's largest opposition party - the United Party for National Development - in Lusaka, Zambia. As we celebrate Africa Day, the leader of the opposition in Zambia faces trumped up criminal charges brought against him by a government intent on reversing the gains of democracy in Zambia and in Southern Africa.
