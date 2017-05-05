Zambia projects increased investment ...

Zambia projects increased investment in 2017

The southern African nation expects to attract about 4.5 billion U.S. dollars in investments this year compared to last year's 3.4 billion dollars. Patrick Chisanga, director-general of the Zambia Development Agency , said the flow of foreign direct investment into the country was expected to increase after last year's general elections, adding that the figures for the first quarter of the year were encouraging.

