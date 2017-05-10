Zambia President Orders Case Against First Quantum to Be Dropped
Zambian President Edgar Lungu has instructed that the fraud case the state investment company brought against the country's biggest copper producer and some of its directors be dropped, his spokesman said. Arbitration over the matter will continue in London.
