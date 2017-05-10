Zambia President Orders Case Against ...

Zambia President Orders Case Against First Quantum to Be Dropped

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Bloomberg

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has instructed that the fraud case the state investment company brought against the country's biggest copper producer and some of its directors be dropped, his spokesman said. Arbitration over the matter will continue in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC