Zambia: Party to Mark Hichilema's 30th Day in Jail With Protest

The opposition UPND will mark 30 days of its leader Hakainde Hichilema's jail term with a street protest in the capital Lusaka. UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka has written Lusaka Province Police commissioner Nelson Phiri notifying him of their intentions to hold a peaceful protest to mark a month of Hakainde Hichilema's incarceration.

