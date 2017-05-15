Zambia opposition leader acquitted of insulting police officers
A Zambian court on Monday acquitted the country's leading opposition leader of a charge of insulting police officers who went to arrest him last year. The court acquitted Hakainde Hichilema after ruling that the prosecution team failed to show proof beyond reasonable doubt that the opposition leader insulted the police officers.
