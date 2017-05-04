Zambia: Kaunda Turned Away From Visit...

Zambia: Kaunda Turned Away From Visiting Hichilema in Prison

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The 93-year-old could not be allowed to visit the UPND leader because he had allegedly gone to Lusaka Central Prison outside visiting hours. Meanwhile, magistrate David Simusamba has called court to order and hearing of preliminaries in Hichilema's treason charge are underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,793,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC