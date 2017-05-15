Zambia intensifies surveillance after Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
Health authorities in Zambia have intensified surveillance in areas bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo following an outbreak of Ebola in that country, a senior government official said on Monday. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the government has put in place intervention measures to ensure that the disease does not enter Zambia.
