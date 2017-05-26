Zambia 'expels' South Africa's Mmusi ...

Zambia 'expels' South Africa's Mmusi Maimane

Friday May 26

South Africa's main opposition leader has been expelled from Zambia to prevent him from attending the treason hearing of his detained counterpart. The decision was taken to ensure Mmusi Maimane did not put "undue pressure" on the judiciary, a Zambian diplomat said.

