World Bank pledges to support Zambia ...

World Bank pledges to support Zambia develop farming sector

1 hr ago

The World Bank has pledged to work with authorities in Zambia to boost agricultural production among smallholder farmers, state-run media reported on Monday. World Bank Vice-President for the African Region Makhtar Diop said the bank was ready to work with the government in ensuring that smallholder farmers moved to large scale farming through increased production.

Chicago, IL

