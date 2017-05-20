World Bank pledges to support Zambia develop farming sector
The World Bank has pledged to work with authorities in Zambia to boost agricultural production among smallholder farmers, state-run media reported on Monday. World Bank Vice-President for the African Region Makhtar Diop said the bank was ready to work with the government in ensuring that smallholder farmers moved to large scale farming through increased production.
