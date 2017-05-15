Western Region NDC In Disarray Over Office
The Western regional branch of the National Democratic Congress is in total disarray following a purported decision by some regional executives of the party not to operate from a new office complex that has been purchased for the party. The about GHA 1.2 million three-storey office complex which is near completion and located at Chapel Hill is to serve as the new regional office of the NDC and would replace the old office of the party located at Sekondi.
