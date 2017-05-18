UK Supreme Court awards A 5bn to Lehman Europe claimants

Claimants against Lehman Brothers' main European arm will receive at least 5bn on top of the original 11.5bn amount awarded after the UK's most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years. LUSAKA, May 17 Zambia's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis point to 12.5 percent, Governor Denny Kalyalya said on Wednesday, citing lower inflation and subdued economic growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.