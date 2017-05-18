UK Supreme Court awards A 5bn to Lehm...

UK Supreme Court awards A 5bn to Lehman Europe claimants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Claimants against Lehman Brothers' main European arm will receive at least 5bn on top of the original 11.5bn amount awarded after the UK's most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years. LUSAKA, May 17 Zambia's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis point to 12.5 percent, Governor Denny Kalyalya said on Wednesday, citing lower inflation and subdued economic growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC