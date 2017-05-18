STMA presiding member institute award...

STMA presiding member institute awards scheme

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Sekondi, May 17, GNA - Mr John Davis, the Presiding Member of the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has called on Assembly members to work in unionism to ensure the collective development of their electoral area. 'It is my vision that we will collectively ensure that development and accountability are duly rendered to the electorates we represent as enshrined in the local government Act 2016 '.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC