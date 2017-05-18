STMA presiding member institute awards scheme

Sekondi, May 17, GNA - Mr John Davis, the Presiding Member of the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has called on Assembly members to work in unionism to ensure the collective development of their electoral area. 'It is my vision that we will collectively ensure that development and accountability are duly rendered to the electorates we represent as enshrined in the local government Act 2016 '.

