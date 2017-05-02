STMA Inaugurates District Councils - Daily Guide Africa

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony K. K. Sam, has admonished members of the Sub-Metropolitan District Councils in the area to discharge their duties in a manner that would speed up the development of the Metropolis. Mr Sam stated this during the inauguration of 79 sub metropolitan district council members in four sub-metropolitan areas in Sekondi-Takoradi.

