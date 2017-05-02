STMA Inaugurates District Councils - ...

STMA Inaugurates District Councils - Daily Guide Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony K. K. Sam, has admonished members of the Sub-Metropolitan District Councils in the area to discharge their duties in a manner that would speed up the development of the Metropolis. Mr Sam stated this during the inauguration of 79 sub metropolitan district council members in four sub-metropolitan areas in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC