Redevelopment of Sekondi-Takoradi critical - K.K. Sam

The Chief Executive of Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Anthony K. K. Sam, has deplored the current state of the metropolis and called for a complete reengineering. The city currently is inundated with different forms of economic activities, which have resulted in congestion and made it difficult to manage basic traffic, environment and sanitation issues in an orderly manner.

