Rallyyusufbukenya1 188x128

Childhood friends Yusuf Bukenya and Unissan Bakunda are due to compete in the forthcoming UMC Mountain of the Moon rally from May 27 to 28 in Fort Portal "Am already feeling great, waiting to race against Yusuf Bukenya since we have never competed against each other in the same event," Bakunda stated. He however, acknowledged that Bukenya has had more time on the wheels than he has done.

Chicago, IL

