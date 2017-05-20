Rally2 670x305

R: The Fortportal Municipalty mayor Rev.Willy Kintu, MP Alex Ruhunda, District chairman Richard Turwahunga and Uganda Motorsport Club Chairman Hajji Badru Ssebunya look on as the OC Traffic Edson Twebaze addresses the media. PHOTO: Johnson Were Friday May 26-28 in Fort Portal Mountains of the Moon Rally Friday: Scrutineering & doping Workshop for drivers and officials Saturday Afternoon: Super Special Stage Boma Ground Sunday: 9 competitive stages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.