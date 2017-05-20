New policy on projects in the offing

New policy on projects in the offing

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has embarked on a process on developing legislation that will put in place policies and laws that require projects to have a Social Impact Assessment done before commencement. Once passed, the law will ensure that before any contractor starts work in a given community, the locals have a stake in terms of the effects any project is likely to have on them.

