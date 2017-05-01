Mustapaha Essuman captains Buildcon FC in 1-1 stalemate with Power...
Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Mustapha Essuman captained Buildcon FC in their 1-1 stalemate with Power Dynamos in the Zambian Premier League at the Trade Fair Grounds in Ndola. Buildcon were the better side in the first half and took the lead in the sixth minute through Maisha Chavada, who was left unmarked by Power's defence before poking the ball past goalkeeper Allan Chibwe.
