Mitsubishi favourite in Mountains of the Moon
The opening three rounds of the National Rally Championship have all been won by three different drivers; Omar Mayanja/ Hussein Mukuye in Mbarara, Duncan 'Kikankane' Mubiru in Kabale and Ronald Ssebuguzi/ Leon Ssenyange in Kayunga. And as the Mountains of Moon Rally gets under way today in Fort Portal, all eyes will be on the 14 of 44 drivers in the Mitsubishi .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC