Maimane to attend Zambian opposition leader's treason trial

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane will attend the treason trial of Hakainde Hichilema, the detained President of Zambia's largest opposition party - the United Party for National Development . "As we celebrate Africa Day, the leader of the opposition in Zambia faces trumped up criminal charges brought against him by a government intent on reversing the gains of democracy in Zambia and in Southern Africa," said Maimane in a statement on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

