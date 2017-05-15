Kitara names 20-man squad for to face Cranes
The Kitara Region Football Association has named a 20-man squad that will face a Uganda Cranes select side in the Cranes' regional tour match to be played on May 28th in Fort Portal. Earlier this year, Cranes toured the Eastern region and West Nile where they won 3-1 and lost 1-0 respectively.
