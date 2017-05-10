Gemfields confident despite depressed gemstone figures
Gemfields issued an operational update for the three months ending 31 March on Friday - the third quarter of the financial year. The AIM-traded firm said that, in its emeralds arm, production totalled 4.5 million carats of emerald and beryl with an average grade of 193 carats per tonne, versus 7.1 million carats with an average grade of 297 carats per tonne in the quarter ending 31 March 2016, with the difference being attributable to the varied nature of the emerald mineralisation, exceptionally high rainfall combined with a renewed focus on opening new areas for future production.
