Fundraising day set for pregnancy centre

A midwife from the Kagote Parish Health Centre in Uganda visited Warrington last year and worked alongside Debbie Brunt, who will be travelling there later in the year to share best practice in midwifery with the team in Fort Portal. One to One midwives is an NHS-funded service which works within Warrington to offer mothers-to-be, free and enhanced maternity care.

