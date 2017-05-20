Four killed in Kyenjojo accident

Sunday May 21

The accident occurred at Mukonomura in Butunduzi town council along the Fort Portal-Kampala high way where a speeding taxi rammed into four men Four people where on Saturday killed in an accident involving a Fuso lorry and a taxi in Mukonomura trading center Kyenjojo district. The accident occurred at Mukonomura in Butunduzi town council along the Fort Portal-Kampala high way where a speeding taxi rammed into four men who were reportedly repairing a Fuso lorry parked by the road side.

Chicago, IL

