Four killed in Kyenjojo accident

The accident occurred at Mukonomura in Butunduzi town council along the Fort Portal-Kampala high way where a speeding taxi rammed into four men Four people where on Saturday killed in an accident involving a Fuso lorry and a taxi in Mukonomura trading center Kyenjojo district. The accident occurred at Mukonomura in Butunduzi town council along the Fort Portal-Kampala high way where a speeding taxi rammed into four men who were reportedly repairing a Fuso lorry parked by the road side.

