Forcing Dota client to use a specific...

Forcing Dota client to use a specific server?0

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tom's Hardware

Hey guys, I am a Dota player from Lusaka, Zambia and I play on the South African server as it is geographically closest to me. I have always played with a 200-400 ping but have recently gotten an LTE connection which gives me 40-50 or 240-250 ping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC