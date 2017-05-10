Five African countries. One night. OL...

Five African countries. One night. OLC shuts it down with Ballantine's Beat of Africa

For one night, border limitations ceased and nations came together in a celebration of sound never seen or heard before! This weekend Offlimit Communications transformed Turbine Hall in Johannesburg into a sanctuary of sound for the Ballantine's Beat of Africa. South Africa, Mozambique, Cameroon, Zambia and Angola came together in one accord, in the universally understood language of music.

Chicago, IL

