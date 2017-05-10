Five African countries. One night. OLC shuts it down with Ballantine's Beat of Africa
For one night, border limitations ceased and nations came together in a celebration of sound never seen or heard before! This weekend Offlimit Communications transformed Turbine Hall in Johannesburg into a sanctuary of sound for the Ballantine's Beat of Africa. South Africa, Mozambique, Cameroon, Zambia and Angola came together in one accord, in the universally understood language of music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC