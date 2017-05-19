Contractor Blames STMA For Delay In The Reconstruction Of The Fijai-Effia-Nkwanta Road

The CEO of Asabea Engineering Works Mr. Ofori Larbi has asked the authorities of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to as a matter of urgency relocate the haulage tracks on the Fijai by-pass road to Effia-Nkwanta regional hospital, Sekondi and its environs which is currently under re-construction to enable him complete the re-construction of the all-important road. Mr. Ofori Larbi said this when Twin City Radio paid a visit to him at his office to find out why the Fijai road has delayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.