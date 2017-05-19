Contractor Blames STMA For Delay In T...

Contractor Blames STMA For Delay In The Reconstruction Of The Fijai-Effia-Nkwanta Road

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Ghanamma.com

The CEO of Asabea Engineering Works Mr. Ofori Larbi has asked the authorities of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to as a matter of urgency relocate the haulage tracks on the Fijai by-pass road to Effia-Nkwanta regional hospital, Sekondi and its environs which is currently under re-construction to enable him complete the re-construction of the all-important road. Mr. Ofori Larbi said this when Twin City Radio paid a visit to him at his office to find out why the Fijai road has delayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC