Contractor Blames STMA For Delay In The Reconstruction Of The Fijai-Effia-Nkwanta Road
The CEO of Asabea Engineering Works Mr. Ofori Larbi has asked the authorities of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to as a matter of urgency relocate the haulage tracks on the Fijai by-pass road to Effia-Nkwanta regional hospital, Sekondi and its environs which is currently under re-construction to enable him complete the re-construction of the all-important road. Mr. Ofori Larbi said this when Twin City Radio paid a visit to him at his office to find out why the Fijai road has delayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC