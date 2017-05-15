.com | Zambia's opposition leader acquitted on one charge, still faces treason charges
Lusaka Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been acquitted of using insulting language on police officers, but he still faces treason charges, reports said on Monday. Hichilema was arrested in April after he allegedly obstructed President Edgar Lungu's official limousine , as both men travelled to a traditional event in Zambia's Western province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC