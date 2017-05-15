.com | Zambia's opposition leader acq...

.com | Zambia's opposition leader acquitted on one charge, still faces treason charges

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News24

Lusaka Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been acquitted of using insulting language on police officers, but he still faces treason charges, reports said on Monday. Hichilema was arrested in April after he allegedly obstructed President Edgar Lungu's official limousine , as both men travelled to a traditional event in Zambia's Western province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC