Barclays names Ulrich Kratz as co-head for consumer retail in Europe

May 17 Barclays has named former Goldman Sachs banker Ulrich Kratz as co-head of its consumer retail group in Europe and the Middle East, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Kratz will partner with Gavriel Lambert to lead the bank's coverage of consumer companies in those regions, the memo said.

Chicago, IL

