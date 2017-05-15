Africa should support Belt and Road I...

Africa should support Belt and Road Initiative: expert

Xinhuanet

African countries should support China's Belt and Road Initiative considering the immense benefits it will avail, a development expert said on Monday. "Although I know that not all African countries will directly benefit from this initiative, I think Africa will do well to support it because of the spill-over effects that are expected to come with this project," Haggai Kanenga with the School of Development Studies at the University of Zambia told Xinhua in an interview.

Chicago, IL

