Africa should support Belt and Road Initiative: expert
African countries should support China's Belt and Road Initiative considering the immense benefits it will avail, a development expert said on Monday. "Although I know that not all African countries will directly benefit from this initiative, I think Africa will do well to support it because of the spill-over effects that are expected to come with this project," Haggai Kanenga with the School of Development Studies at the University of Zambia told Xinhua in an interview.
