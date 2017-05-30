Aaaaaaabig 670x305
Kuku Ranjit has vowed to use the Mountains of the Moon Rally to close the gap to the top drivers in the race for the 2017 National Rally Championship crown. Ranjit made the remarks on Thursday before heading to Fort Portal where the race, the fourth round of the NRC, will be held.
