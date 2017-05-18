A Zambian opposition leader was arres...

A Zambian opposition leader was arrested, but there are deeper cracks in the countrya s democracy

Thursday May 18 Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema waves to supporters from a police van as he leaves a courtroom in Lusaka, Zambia, on April 18. When Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was arrested last month and charged with treason, the world took notice. Granted, Zambia has never been a model democracy , but this degree of government repression was far out of the ordinary.

