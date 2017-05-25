350 pilgrims trek to Namugongo

350 pilgrims trek to Namugongo

More than 350 pilgrims from Kasese and Fort Portal dioceses on Tuesday set off from Virika Parish, Fort Portal Diocese to Namugongo for the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3. Kasese Diocese had 104 pilgrims, nine from Democratic Republic of Congo and more than 250 from Fort Portal Diocese. The pilgrims are expected to reach Namugongo on May 31. The walk that was preceded by a mass at Virika Catholic Church was led by Rev Fr Titus Winyi, the Parish priest at Virika.

