350 pilgrims trek to Namugongo
More than 350 pilgrims from Kasese and Fort Portal dioceses on Tuesday set off from Virika Parish, Fort Portal Diocese to Namugongo for the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3. Kasese Diocese had 104 pilgrims, nine from Democratic Republic of Congo and more than 250 from Fort Portal Diocese. The pilgrims are expected to reach Namugongo on May 31. The walk that was preceded by a mass at Virika Catholic Church was led by Rev Fr Titus Winyi, the Parish priest at Virika.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC