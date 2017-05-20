2017 Joint Conference of Confucius In...

2017 Joint Conference of Confucius Institutes in Africa opens in Zambia

Zamibian Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga reads a speech on behalf of Zambian Vice-President Inonge Wina during the 2017 Joint Conference of Confucius Institutes in Africa in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, on May 18, 2017. The 2017 Joint Conference of Confucius Institutes in Africa opened here on Thursday with the Zambian government underscoring the importance of the institutes to foster cultural cooperation between China and Africa.

