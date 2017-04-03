Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Seeks Funds to Repair Roads
Beitbridge Rural District Council , together with its development partners, has embarked on a programme to assess the damage on roads and key infrastructure caused by torrential rains that affected most parts of the country recently. BBRDC chief executive officer Mr Peter Moyo said in an interview yesterday that they were working together with officials from the District Development Fund and Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development on the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC