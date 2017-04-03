Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Seeks Funds to R...

Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Seeks Funds to Repair Roads

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Beitbridge Rural District Council , together with its development partners, has embarked on a programme to assess the damage on roads and key infrastructure caused by torrential rains that affected most parts of the country recently. BBRDC chief executive officer Mr Peter Moyo said in an interview yesterday that they were working together with officials from the District Development Fund and Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development on the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC