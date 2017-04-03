Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Seeks Funds to Repair Roads

Beitbridge Rural District Council , together with its development partners, has embarked on a programme to assess the damage on roads and key infrastructure caused by torrential rains that affected most parts of the country recently. BBRDC chief executive officer Mr Peter Moyo said in an interview yesterday that they were working together with officials from the District Development Fund and Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development on the project.

