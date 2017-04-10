Zambia's Opposition Leader Charged wi...

Zambia's Opposition Leader Charged with Treason

Zambia's outspoken opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, has been charged with treason after allegedly blocking the president's motorcade recently, police said Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Zambia's outspoken opposition leader has been charged with treason after allegedly blocking the president's motorcade recently, police said Wednesday.

