Zambians differ over whether to consult public on ICC membership
The Zambian government's decision to consult citizens on whether the country should leave or remain in the International Criminal Court has sparked debate in the southern African nation. In February, President Edgar Lungu, upon his return from the 29th African Union Summit in Ethiopia, said the government will consult citizens on whether the country should remain or leave the international court.
