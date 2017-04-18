Zambian teens experience life in the ...

Zambian teens experience life in the states thanks to organization...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Aaron Nyambe, center, works with teacher Allison Reyes while Teddy Nosiku, left, works on an assignment during honors pre-calculus class at Wheeler High School in North Stonington Thursday, April 20, 2017. Nyambe and Nosiku, exchange students from Zambia, came to the school through the Lusaka-based nonprofit Chikumbuso, founded by North Stonington resident Linda Wilkinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Toyota
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC