Zambian police seal off opposition leader's home
Hichilema, a wealthy economist, was defeated by President Edgar Lungu in an election in August 2016, which he described as fraudulent. A spokesman for Hichilema's United Party for National Development , Charles Kakoma, said police broke doors to the opposition leader's house in an exclusive suburb of Lusaka and fired teargas canisters into the mansion.
