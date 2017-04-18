Zambian Opposition Head Accused of Plot Against Government
Zambian prosecutors accused the main opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, of plotting to overthrow the government, according to charges read out in the magistrates court in Lusaka, the capital. Prosecutors allege that the leader of the United Party for National Development together with others planned to oust President Edgar Lungo's administration sometime between October 2016 and April 12, magistrate Greenwell Malumani told the court.
