Zambian opposition demands release of...

Zambian opposition demands release of arrested leader

Thursday Apr 13

The Zambian opposition UPND party called Thursday for the immediate release of its leader Hakainde Hichilema, who is due to appear in court next week on treason charges. The treason charges relate to Hichilema's convoy allegedly refusing to give way to President Lungu's motorcade on a main road in the west of the country at the weekend.

Chicago, IL

