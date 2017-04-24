Zambian Court Rejects Application to Dismiss Opposition Leader's Treason Charge
United Party for National Development Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema looks on during a rally in Lusaka, Jan. 18, 2015 A Zambian court rejected a bid on Wednesday by lawyers for detained opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to have treason charges against him dropped. The law does not place power in the subordinate court to quash the indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC