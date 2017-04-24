Zambian Court Rejects Application to Dismiss Opposition Leader's Treason Charge

United Party for National Development Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema looks on during a rally in Lusaka, Jan. 18, 2015 A Zambian court rejected a bid on Wednesday by lawyers for detained opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to have treason charges against him dropped. The law does not place power in the subordinate court to quash the indictment.

